Sam Smith thrillingly tops US album chart for first time
Sam Smith's second offering, The Thrill Of It All, scored the British singer's first No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart, edging out new releases by Maroon 5 and Blake Shelton, according to data from Nielsen SoundScan on Monday.
It sold more than 237,000 units - his best sales week ever in the US.
US singer Taylor Swift's latest single, Call It What You Want, led the digital songs chart, with some 67,000 units sold. Her new album Reputation sold more than 717,000 copies on Friday, its first day of release, according to BuzzAngle Music data. - REUTERS
