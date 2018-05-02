Screaming fans flood Hollywood as NSync gets Walk of Fame honour

Thousands of fans shut down Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Monday as 1990s boy band NSync were recognised for a glittering chart run that catapulted Justin Timberlake to pop superstardom.

He was joined by bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick to receive their star on the iconic thoroughfare, watched by talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly.

"For all of you who came from far and wide to be here to share this moment with us, thank you so much - this really means the world to all of us," Timberlake yelled out at the screaming crowd.

NSync sold more than 70 million records - 30 million in the United States - with a dozen singles making the Top 40, adult contemporary, dance, Latin, country or R&B charts.

The group are also among the most successful live acts in pop, with the first 52 dates of the No Strings Attached world tour selling out in record time.

NSync went on what they described at the time as a "hiatus" in 2002 but have not performed together since - except for a brief reunion in 2013 when Timberlake received an award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

- AFP

Cannes condemns Don Quixote lawsuit

The Cannes film festival on Monday denounced an attempt to thwart the world premiere of one of the most cursed films in history, standing by its director, Monty Python's Terry Gilliam.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which Gilliam has finally finished after nearly two decades of disasters, was due to close the film festival in the south of France next month.

But the film's former producer Paulo Branco launched a legal challenge last week to stop the screening and its French cinema release, claiming his company Alfama Films owns the rights.

Festival organisers said on Monday they backed Gilliam, although they will respect a court ruling due on May 7 - a day before Cannes opens - on whether or not the screening can go ahead.

"We stand squarely on the side of film-makers and in particular on the side of Terry Gilliam," they said in a statement.

They also accused Mr Branco and his lawyer, his son Juan, of "intimidation and defamatory statements, as derisory as they are ridiculous".