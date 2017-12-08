Sean Combs leads four black artists as world's highest-paid musicians

US rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs was ranked the world's highest-paid musician on Wednesday in an annual list that saw black artists take the top four spots.

Combs, who is also a hip-hop producer and entrepreneur, earned an estimated US$130 million (S$175 million) for the year, according to Forbes, mostly from his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour and the sale of his Sean John clothing line.

US pop star Beyonce ranked second, with earnings estimated at US$105 million from her Formation World Tour and hit album Lemonade, while Canadians Drake (US$94 million) and The Weeknd (US$92 million) were third and fourth.