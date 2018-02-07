Sensation dance music festival debuts in Singapore in September

All partygoers must adhere to the event's signature all-white dress code.

An eclectic showcase of acrobatics, pyrotechnics and electronic dance music awaits at Sensation, an international dance music party that is coming to Singapore for the first time.

Around 20,000 revellers are expected at the space outside Changi Exhibition Centre on Sept 1, and all are required to adhere to the event's signature all-white dress code.

Mr Eric Keijer, managing director of Dutch enterprise ID&T, which organises Sensation worldwide, said the first Sensation party in 2000 adopted the dress code to pay tribute to the late ID&T founder Miles Stutterheim, who died in a car crash in Amsterdam.

Since then, the white theme has been a trademark of the event.

Mr Keijer told The New Paper at the launch event on Monday: "Instead of mourning Mr Stutterheim's death, we wear white to celebrate the life he lived, creating a sense of unity among audiences, which is a magical feeling."

Unlike other large-scale parties, Sensation weaves a narrative into its musical acts, videos and DJ intros and outros.

Its resident DJ, Mr White, who sports a painted white face, will also rouse the crowd with his house tracks.

Originating from Amsterdam, Sensation will tour Europe, South America and Asia, including Bangkok and Jakarta, this year.

Headlining acts, ticket prices and the line-up of DJs have yet to be confirmed.

Mr Keijer said: "Singapore is an important metropolitan city with a great nightlife scene.

"And having the party outside the Changi Exhibition Centre allows for higher fireworks and is convenient for visiting participants from neighbouring countries too."