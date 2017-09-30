Seventeen's 6,000 Carat performance

Seventeen at their performance on-stage at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

Ask the fans for one fact about K-pop boyband Seventeen and you might well be told that they never fail to deliver an outstanding performance.

Their September 29 gig at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre went some way to prove that.

Even with a technical issue with the microphones at the beginning - causing them to have a higher pitch than usual - they carried on with the performances like pros.

And while they spent much of the two-and-a-half-hour show drenched in sweat from the near constant dancing, it did not dampen their spirits.

The smiles never fell, thanks in part to the wall of energy from the fans (and the wall of noise created by the near-constant screams).

For those unfamiliar with this group, don't be confused.

Seventeen comprises 13 members divided into three specialised units; vocal, hip-hop and performance.

WHO'S WHO IN SEVENTEEN YOUR QUICK GUIDE TO THE THREE-UNIT K-POP GROUP The group consists of 13 members Leader: S.Coups, 22,

Jeonghan, 21

Joshua, 21

Jun, 21

Hoshi, 21

Wonwoo 21

Woozi, 20

DK, 20

Mingyu, 20

The8, 20

Seungkwan,19

Vernon, 19

Dino, 18

SEVENTEEN'S UNITS _ Vocal Unit Leader: Woozi

Members: Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan Hip-Hop Unit Leader: S.Coups

Members: Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon Performance Unit Leader: Hoshi

Members: Jun, The8, Dino

This was their second gig in Singapore, and they dazzled the 6,000-strong crowd of Carats (the official fan club name) with a comprehensive staging of the band's specialities.

The Friday night show was part of their first world tour - Diamond Edge.

For those who missed out on the Friday night's K-pop extravaganza, here are five highlights:

EVERY TIME A CHARM

It was a non-stop show. From making a grand entrance in colourful suits, they hyped up the crowd with hits Pretty U, Beautiful and Adore U.

Much to the fans' delight, there was also plenty of interaction between the team.

Their other "scenarios" included a boyish, school concept for Mansae and Boom Boom and a suave and sexy concept - sure to make more than a few fans swoon - for hard-hitting tunes like Rock and Chuck.

The8, Jeonghan, Seungkwan lifting Vernon during the song Adore U TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

BELTING OUT HIGH NOTES

The group's vocal unit segment boasted their velvety voices as well as an ability to hit the high notes.

The regal if dark stage-setting lent itself to melting the fans' hearts with We Gonna Make It Shine, Don't listen in secret and Habit.

Main vocalist, DK (centre) during Adore U TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

HEAD-BANGING HIP-HOP

The hip-hop unit knew how to get the crowd excited as they made sure to interact with fans from every part of the stage.

Dropping tunes like Eun Haeng Il Chi and Check In, they were rapping with gusto and even doing some head-banging moves.

NAILING THE CHOREOGRAPHY

One of Seventeen's staple in their stages is their precision dance routines.

The group nailed their lifts and high-flying jumps with ease.

The performance unit commanded the stage with an overwhelming presence during Swimming Fool, OMG and Highlight.

But what stole the show last night was the performance unit's duet between The8 and Jun.

The China-born members danced to My I with a white rope linked between their wrists as they executed turns and back-flips - all without getting tangled.

Student Nadiah Masrani, 22, said: "They were so in sync. It was like watching the same person but they were not."

She added: "It was so beautiful. Every time they connected with each other, I was like "wow, that coordination!"

IMPECCABLE FAN SERVICE

At nearly every stage, the members managed to weave in a little something special for Carats.

The lucky fans in the VIP standing area even had their idols bending down for their cameras.

Joshua giving the fans a “heart” during the song Beautiful TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

After the encore of Shining Diamonds and Healing, the band were hand-in-hand as they moved in unison, thanking their fans.

Joshua, Dino and The8 TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

"Because of you, we had so much fun in Singapore for the Diamond Edge tour," said youngest member Dino during the farewell speeches.

"To Carats at the back, don't worry I can see you too!"

Student Gladys Chong with her crocheted “Bong Bong” doll at the SEVENTEEN’s Diamond Edge concert TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

This proved a popular sentiment with the crowd at the back.

A fan even got noticed for her huge crochet "Bong Bong" doll (a character sketched out by member, Mingyu).

Student Gladys Chong, 17, who often does handi-craft with her mother, decided to crochet the doll just two days before the concert.

Her efforts paid off.