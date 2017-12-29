Music

Shakira postpones tour over vocal cords, hopes for June return

Shakira postpones tour over vocal cords, hopes for June return
PHOTO: AFP
Dec 29, 2017 06:00 am

Colombian pop star Shakira on Wednesday postponed the remainder of her world tour because of a problem with her vocal cords and said she is expected to be back on stage in June next year.

"Though I very much hoped to be able to recover my vocal cords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal," Shakira (right) said in a statement on her website.

The Hips Don't Lie singer cancelled the European leg of her El Dorado World Tour in November.

The 40-year-old said she will be resuming the tour in June next year with concerts in Europe, the US and Latin America.

The tour is now due to conclude Sept 6 in San Jose, California.

"I feel for all of you who planned ahead to come to these shows and who have been so patient as I took the time needed to figure out the best course of action with my doctors," Shakira said. - AFP

K-pop stars carry Jonghyun’s coffin
Music

Stars carry Jonghyun's coffin

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Music