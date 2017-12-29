Shakira postpones tour over vocal cords, hopes for June return

Colombian pop star Shakira on Wednesday postponed the remainder of her world tour because of a problem with her vocal cords and said she is expected to be back on stage in June next year.

"Though I very much hoped to be able to recover my vocal cords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal," Shakira (right) said in a statement on her website.

The Hips Don't Lie singer cancelled the European leg of her El Dorado World Tour in November.

The 40-year-old said she will be resuming the tour in June next year with concerts in Europe, the US and Latin America.

The tour is now due to conclude Sept 6 in San Jose, California.