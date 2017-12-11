Shawn Mendes says Camila Cabello is 'girlfriend material'

Despite admitting Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello is "girlfriend material", Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes does not think their close friendship will be taken to the next level.

"She has the best sense of humour and she's probably - other than me - the most determined person I've ever met... The next guy that finds her should 'wife' her up," he told The New Paper in an interview last Saturday, hours before performing his first-ever concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre as part of his Illuminate World Tour.

Although their fanbases have been hoping Mendes, 19, and Cabello, 20 - who collaborated on the 2015 track I Know What You Did Last Summer - would hook up, he dismissed those notions, saying: "We're just really good friends but I love her. She's one of my best friends."

Mendes said he also loves Cabello's work, and "can't stop playing" her latest "incredible" single Never Be The Same, which he had heard a week before it was released last week, while on tour.

On Singapore, he said: "I love it here, it's super Westernised. Every Singaporean I spoke to speaks English, which is amazing and it feels like everybody is not so far from home."

Mendes has not tried much local food because he is "playing it safe" after smelling a durian just hours before his concert. "If things are like (the durian), I'm never gonna eat that," he said with a laugh.

Singing to a sold-out crowd of about 5,000, the guitar-playing teen heart-throb had female fans swooning and screaming over him throughout the 90-minute set, especially when he ran his fingers through his curly hair or hopped off the stage and descended into the audience to high-five several lucky girls.

He told the crowd with a chuckle: "When I stepped into the airport in Singapore, I don't think I've ever seen so many people (fans) at the airport."

Mendes also sang a short snippet of British singer Ed Sheeran's Castle On The Hill while playing the piano, before launching into his debut single Life Of The Party.

Even though Bad Reputation is his favourite song to perform as it's the "most visually stunning" in the set, it is There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back that put him on the musical map.

It won him Best Song at last month's MTV Europe Music Awards, where he bagged three other prizes.

Mendes recalled: "It was crazy. I was not expecting to win, especially Best Artist. That was amazing."

With 2017 coming to an end, Mendes said his New Year resolution is to "step up my music and release a better album than my last two".

On the follow-up to Handwritten (2015) and Illuminate (2016), which he's "working on right now", he teased: "I'm writing as many songs as I can and there will be a third album sooner than later."