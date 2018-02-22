Sheeran and rising star Dua Lipa set to shine at Brits

Folk-pop hit machine Ed Sheeran will go head-to-head with rising R&B star Dua Lipa at the Brit Awards in London tomorrow, Britain's showpiece pop-music ceremony.

The ceremony at the cavernous O2 Arena is expected to have a political edge, with many stars due to wear small white roses to highlight sexual harassment in the industry, and to show solidarity with its victims.

Sheeran's album Divide, a global chart-topper, is on the shortlist for the British Album of the Year, along with Dua Lipa, grime artist Stormzy, singer Rag'n'Bone Man and hip-hop artist J Hus.

In the British Male Solo Artist category, Sheeran is also up against Stormzy and Rag'n'Bone Man as well as former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and hip-hop singer Loyle Carner.

He is also running against Dua Lipa for the best video award.

Sheeran, 27, has already been honoured in 2018, winning the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album ahead of Lady Gaga and Coldplay, and Best Pop Solo Performance for single Shape Of You.