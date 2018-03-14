Show bites

Beyonce and Jay-Z will open the stadium tour on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. PHOTOS: REUTERS

Jay-Z, Beyonce announce new joint tour

The music world's first couple Beyonce and Jay-Z on Monday announced a new joint tour in what will likely mark some of the year's most lucrative concerts.

The US rapper and diva, who gave birth to twins last June, will open the stadium tour on June 6 in the Welsh city of Cardiff.

The 36-date show will travel across Europe, including a Bastille Day show at the Stade de France in Paris, before a North American leg that closes on Oct 2 in Vancouver.

Beyonce announced the tour in a series of posts to her 112 million Instagram followers, including a photo in which the couple pose astride a motorcycle.

She also posted a video clip of the two superstars, with the reggae classic I'm Still In Love With You playing.

Jay-Z and Beyonce have dubbed the tour OTR II, a reference to their first co-headlining On The Run tour in 2014.

It grossed some US$100 million (S$132 million). - AFP

Eminem raps NRA in performance

Eminem denounced the US gun lobby for its political power, the latest political intervention from the US rap star.

Performing over the weekend at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, he added a verse about the National Rifle Association (NRA) at the start of his song Nowhere Fast.

"This whole country is going nuts/ And the NRA is in our way," Eminem rapped during the televised awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

He ended it with: "Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons/ They love their guns more than our children."