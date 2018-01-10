Singapore Idol winner Hady Mirza now a Grab driver

Singapore Idol 2 winner Hady Mirza is now a Grab driver.

About three weeks ago, Twitter user @HanisRojo called for a JustGrab ride and took a screengrab of the driver's profile, showing the local former singer's profile photo and his real name, Muhammad Mirzahady.

According to the profile, he drives a Toyota Wish and has been given a 5-star rating by Grab passengers.

During the ride, which took place around midnight, the user tweeted the screengrab as well as comments such as: "I'm inside the car with him now!"

When netizens asked him to take a selfie with Hady, the user replied that he wanted to, but was "shy". The user tweeted: "Just enjoy the moment."

His screengrab was eventually shared more than 1,500 times on Twitter.