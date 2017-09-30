Singaporean Joanna Dong makes it to grand final of Sing! China

Singaporean singer Joanna Dong has made it to the grand final of popular Chinese singing contest Sing! China.

In last night's pre-recorded episode, the 35-year-old and three other singers from mentor Jay Chou's team competed against one another to represent Chou in the final at Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium, which will air live on Jia Le Channel (Singtel TV Ch 502) on Oct 8 at 8.30pm.

First, Dong and fellow Singaporean Olinda Cho competed against each other in a duet round, each performing a duet with Taiwanese singer Harlem Yu.

After Dong won that round, she went on to compete and win the solo round against Dabu from China, who had earlier defeated Malaysian Janice Tan in their duet battle.

At each stage, the winner is decided by a panel of 51 judges and the celebrity mentors.Dong follows in the footsteps of Nathan Hartono, who was also from Chou's team and was the first Singaporean to enter the Sing! China grand final last year.

She says: "It is all still very surreal for me.

"I never expected I would make it this far in the competition.

"I have long had doubts about my abilities as a singer.

"But having been validated by the professional 51-strong panel several times, I can no longer make excuses for myself.