Singaporeans Cherelle Tan and Isaac Ong through to The Voice finals

After almost three months of vocal battles, two Singaporeans have made it to the final eight on the local edition of reality TV singing competition The Voice.

Cherelle Tan, 26, is on Chinese singer Della Ding Dang's team and Isaac Ong, 29, is on Malaysian singer-songwriter Gary Chaw's team.

The remaining finalists comprise five Malaysians and one from Hong Kong.

The grand finals will be divided into two rounds. In the first round, the eight contestants will each perform an individual song and the two with the most number of SMS votes get to advance to the second round. They will perform again and the champion will be determined by another round of SMS voting.