Spears' sons 'make sure nobody messes' with her

Britney Spears has a pair of extremely protective bodyguards - and she is proud of them.

They are her sons, Sean Preston Federline, 12, and Jayden James Federline, 11, who have taken it upon themselves to be her protector.

"When I was younger, I was more protective of them. But now, I think they're more protective of me.

"When we go out to restaurants and fans approach me, they will keep a lookout to make sure nobody messes with their mama," said Spears, laughing, adding that the boys are "almost as tall as me now".

The US pop star, 35, was speaking to The New Paper over the phone from Bangkok where she is preparing for a two-night concert in the Thai capital this weekend.

Spears will then perform in the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 30 in her first concert here. And yes, her boys will be here.

It has been a while since you embarked on a world tour. What challenges do you face balancing work and family life?

I've been working my whole life, and my family has always been with me.

The people I work with are just like my family as well, and it makes things easier. We would be together all the time, making our way around together and that is how we do it. It is all love.

What has motherhood taught you about being a celebrity?

As a mum, every day is different for me. There is so much good energy and innocence in my children, and I can say that the older I get, the more inspired I am by youth.

A lot of celebrity children are making it big on social media. Are your children into social media?

They go on the Internet every once in a while, they are more into the cat videos and the funny stuff.

Children these days are really into technology. There is a balance and there are boundaries to be kept. I'll expose them more to social media when they are older.

What do you like about Asia?

It is so great over here and my sons are with me as they are out of school now.

The hospitality has been amazing. Sometimes we don't know how to act as everyone is so respectful, they even bow when they greet us.

The fans in Asia make a bigger deal out of things. When I was in the Philippines, the fans were basically singing the lyrics to my songs really loudly, and they are just really fun.

You were last in Singapore almost 20 years ago. What do you remember and is there anything you'd like to try this time?

That was so long ago (laughs). It was a little different last time as I was with my mum and it was my debut period then. I remember palm trees; it was interesting and weird.

I am not really an ethnic food person, so I am not keen on trying your local food. I am more of a mac and cheese person.

FYI

WHAT: Britney Live in Singapore

WHEN: June 30, 8pm

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium

TICKETS: $268 to $568, from www.sportshubtix.sg or call 6653-8900