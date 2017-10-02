Third instalment of Sex And The City will not be coming

Sex And The City will not be back for a third movie, despite years of on-again, off-again plans, but cast member Kim Cattrall says she is not the one to blame.

"It's over. We're not doing it," US actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the lead Carrie Bradshaw in the 1990s TV series and two subsequent feature films, told celebrity TV outlet Extra.

"I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie," she added.

Parker gave no details about why the plans had been shelved but Cattrall has shrugged off media reports that she was responsible, while making it clear she was not in favour of the third instalment.