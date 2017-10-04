Tom Petty, 66, dies after cardiac arrest
US rocker Tom Petty (above) died on Monday at his home in Malibu after suffering cardiac arrest, his family confirmed, hours after news organisations retracted unconfirmed reports of his death.
He was 66.
"We are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," a family statement said.
Petty - the singer with his band, The Heartbreakers, of hits such as I Won't Back Down and Free Fallin' - was taken to a Los Angeles hospital but could not be revived and subsequently "died peacefully... surrounded by family, bandmates and friends," the statement added. - AFP