Top songs this Christmas

#1 MARIAH CAREY - ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU (1994)

The song is so popular during the festive period that it re-enters the Billboard Hot 100 every December. Last year, it racked up 13.5 million plays globally in the week leading up to Christmas.

#2 PENTATONIX - HALLELUJAH (2016)

This cover of Leonard Cohen's 1984 classic was featured on the a capella group's album A Pentatonix Christmas.

The song peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard chart.

Pentatonix

#3 BOBBY HELMS - JINGLE BELL ROCK (1957)

At over 780,000 downloads, this is one of the most downloaded Christmas songs of all time.

#4 BRENDA LEE - ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE (1958)

According to Billboard, this song is No.3 on the Holiday Streaming Songs chart with 2.6 million streams and No. 5 on the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart.

#5 PENTATONIX - MARY, DID YOU KNOW? (2014)

Featured on the group's holiday album That's Christmas to Me. It peaked on No. 26 on the Billboard 100 chart, and ranks third on iTunes' list of the top 10 Christmas songs this year.