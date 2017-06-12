Two more singers for charity festival

Pharrell Williams and Shakira will join the first Global Citizen festival in Europe.

Pop stars Shakira and Pharrell Williams announced last week that they will join the first Global Citizen festival in Europe to push leaders to end extreme poverty.

The July 6 concert in Hamburg, a spin-off of the festival that takes place each year in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, comes during a summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

Shakira and Williams, both long involved in charity, will join already announced acts Coldplay, Ellie Goulding and The Chainsmokers.