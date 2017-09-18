U2 cancels concert in protest-hit St Louis
U2 called off a concert planned for Saturday night in St Louis, Missouri, as the US city braced was rocked by protests over the acquittal of a former police officer in the shooting death of a black man.
The Irish rock band and entertainment firm Live Nation announced the show's cancellation in a statement citing concerns about their fans' security.
Pop star Ed Sheeran has also followed suit.
A judge in St Louis last Friday found a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, not guilty of murdering Anthony Lamar Smith, a suspected drug dealer, following a high-speed chase in 2011.Hundreds of people turned out for initially peaceful protests after the verdict, but the situation turned violent on Friday night. - AFP