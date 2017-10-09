US rapper Nelly arrested over alleged rape of woman in tour bus

Grammy-winning US rapper Nelly, 43, was arrested on Saturday after a woman accused him of raping her in his tour bus, police in the north-western state of Washington said.

She had called the emergency 911 line "to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper Nelly", police in Auburn said.

After police investigated the incident, "at 4.37am Nelly was taken into custody and booked" at the local jail, the police statement read.

The alleged assault reportedly took place on the tour bus hours after Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater.

His lawyer vehemently denied the charges.