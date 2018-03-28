US rocker slammed for accusing March For Our Lives teens of treason

The singer for the US rock band caught up in the 2015 attacks in Paris was berated on Monday for an online rant accusing teens in the March For Our Lives protests of treason. The rallies across the US on Saturday were part of a reignited gun control debate sparked by last month's killings at a Florida high school.

Eagles Of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes, 45, who survived the 2015 attack on the Bataclan concert hall, said the school massacre survivors were capitalising on classmates' deaths to take time off from lessons, singling out activist Emma Gonzalez as a "liar".