Was West told to skip Kris Jenner's Christmas party?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are said to be in individual therapy.

Did Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West spend Christmas at different parties?

The Sun reported that the reality TV star ordered West to stay away from her mother Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party, where she enjoyed herself without her wedding ring on.

The report said a source had told them the two had always attended Jenner's party as a couple.

However, West watched a movie with friends this year.

A spokesman for Kardashian denied the report, telling Daily Mail Online: "The story is false. Kanye was at the party."

Rumours that the pair were splitting swirled after West suffered a mental breakdown last month, but they are said to be keen on making the marriage work and are seeking professional help.

A source told People magazine that they are both "receiving individual therapy".