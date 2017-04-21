Weekend Event Guide: Record Store Day 2017

Singapore Wind Symphony Youth Winds @ Paragon

The Singapore Wind Symphony Youth Winds performs a line-up of Latin music, hits by Queen and Disney classics from the movie Beauty And The Beast. WHERE: Main atrium, Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard/Somerset WHEN: Sunday, 2pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sph.com.sg/sph-gift-of-music

Pitbull Climate Change Tour - Singapore

The American rapper has No. 1 hits in more than 15 countries, 9 billion YouTube/Vevo views, 70 million single sales and 6 million album sales. WHERE: Halls 401 - 402, Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: May 27, 8pm (doors open at 7pm) ADMISSION: $138 (standard), $188 (VIP) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Sting 57th & 9th Tour

The English singer-songwriter will perform here following last year's release of 57th & 9th, his first rock-pop project in more than a decade.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 28, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 - $288 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

Bii With You Live In Singapore

The Korean-Taiwanese heart-throb returns to Singapore with his first and only music showcase this year. WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: June 17, 8pm ADMISSION: $82 - $182 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Banks - Live In Singapore

The American alternative R&B star worked hand in hand with producers such as Tim Anderson and Sohn for her sophomore record, The Altar. This is her first headline concert in Singapore. WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: July 11, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 (standard), $120 (at the door) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

CHARITY

Nex Donation Drive

Donate clean pre-loved clothes to The Salvation Army to reduce waste. Every day of the drive, the first 150 donors of at least 5kg of clothes will be able to redeem $10 shopping vouchers. WHERE: Nex, 23 Serangoon Central MRT: Serangoon WHEN: Today - Sun, noon - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6416-6366 INFO: www.nex.com.sg

Voices Of Harmony

This fundraising concert for the Singapore Buddhist Free Clinic will feature Buddhist music, dances and familiar tunes. WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: May 20, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $18 - $108 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

SPORTS

Jane's Walk

This is a movement of free citizen-led walking tours inspired by urban thinker, writer and activist Jane Jacobs. Participants can learn about their communities, explore the city and connect with neighbours. The walks will be held from May 5 to 7. There are currently 22 walks along 19 themes/areas open for registration on a first-come, first-served basis. INFO: For more details and to register, go to janeswalksg.peatix.com

UFC Fight Night Singapore

Athletes from around the globe will compete in this mixed martial arts event. WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 17, 5pm ADMISSION: $58 - $2,888 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: sportshubtix.sg

WWE Live Singapore

WWE returns to Singapore after a sell-out show in 2015. WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 28, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 - $488 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg

TALKS

Can Governments Harvest Connections With Firms? Evidence From China

It is well known that governments sometimes favour firms they have connections with. This seminar provides evidence of the reverse - firms providing favours to governments in a reciprocal relationship. The speaker is Dr Lei Yu-hsiang, an assistant professor of economics at the Division of Social Sciences, Yale-NUS College. WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, NUS Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/6779-1037 INFO: eai.nus.edu.sg

Philippe Beck: A Conversation Of Poems

The French poet, writer and philosopher shares his views with American poet Adam Staley Groves and Singaporean poet Lim Lee Ching. Part of Voilah! 2017. WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at voilah.sg

Liu Kang: Life And Art

Explore the life and work of one of Singapore's key artists, Liu Kang, in this special talk by his eldest son, Dr Liu Thai Ker, and his daughter-in-law Gretchen Liu. WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, Level B1 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: nationalgallery.sg

Ink Masters Series 2: Lecture 4 (Ink Art In Today's Context)

This lecture explores the development of ink practice in an international context, drawing on examples by artists who push the boundaries of ink practice and subvert its traditional forms. This is the final lecture in the second edition of the Ink Masters Series. The speaker is Yin Shuangxi, a professor, curator and art critic. In Mandarin with simultaneous English translation. WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, Level B1 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: nationalgallery.sg

Ancient Kashmir's Multi-Cultural Legacy

Tara Dhar Hasnain, an editor at Marshall Cavendish, will talk about the strong links ancient Kashmir had with Gandhara, Central Asia, China and Tibet, which helped shape its syncretic culture.WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

Seminar: The Economic Impact Of The Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail: An Analysis Based On A Geographical Simulation Model

This seminar examines the potential economic impact of the Singapore - Kuala Lumpur High Speed Railway. The impact was estimated by researchers using a numerical simulation model based on spatial economics. WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Wed, 3 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Tue

Seminar: De-Globalisation Sentiments And Risks For Asean Economies

The risk of de-globalisation is on the rise due to a combination of economic and political risks. This seminar will discuss the implication of global developments on Asean economies. WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: April 28, 9am - 12.15pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Thu

CLASSES

Telling Stories To Teenagers

This experiential and interactive storytelling workshop is designed especially for upper primary and secondary school teachers, storytellers and parents of children aged 11 to 18. The stories used in this workshop will be on the themes of facing fear, kindness, empathy, open mindedness and self-acceptance. WHERE: Classroom 211, Level 2 YMCA Education Centre, One Orchard Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: April 29, 9.30am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: $52.50 TEL: 6848-8297/6848-8290 INFO: Register at alap.bookcouncil.sg

Art & Tea Series By Within

Watercolour artist Lucinda Law will take participants through a creative journey of illustrating and painting orchid flowers. The workshop will be followed by an afternoon tea with free flow of coffee or tea. Participants will also bring home their artwork as well as a goodie bag each. WHERE: The Lighthouse, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: May 14, 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: $168 INFO: E-mail lucinda@within.sg to register. Go to www.lucindalaw.co

FESTIVALS

Tamil Language Festival

The Tamil Language Council presents programmes and activities that promote the use of Tamil language in Singapore, such as drama performances, workshops and debates. All programmes are conducted in Tamil. The festival runs till April 30. INFO: For more information, go to www.tamil.org.sg or e-mail NHB-TamilLanguageCouncil@nhb.gov.sg