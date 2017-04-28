Weekend Guide: Festival Muzik Singapura

In this six-hour concert, some of the prominent veterans from the local Malay music scene, such as Hanafie Warren, Moliano and Sahar from Lovehunters and Rosli Mohalim from Sweet Charity, will feature alongside newer acts such as pop punk band Iman's League and rock band OutCry.

WHERE: The Pavilion, Far East Square, 45 Pekin Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Tickets at $38 available from T'Bob's Corner at Block 527, Bedok North Street 3, Frozilicious at Tampines Street 23 or by calling 9871-1091.

FOR MORE LISTINGS, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY