Weekend Guide: La Femme to perform in Singapore for the first time

Chic French indie pop band La Femme make their live debut in Singapore on the back of their second studio album, Mystere (2016).

They have already received the thumbs-up from American legends Red Hot Chili Peppers, whom they supported on the latter's European tour last year. Opening for La Femme are local noir-rock duo Tomgirl.

WHERE: *Scape The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Orchard WHEN: March 7, 7pm ADMISSION: $70 from ticketbox.sg

GIGS

Beerkini Rocks

The quarterly beach party, which pays homage to the local rock scene, returns for the fourth year with a line-up of rock and alternative acts that include local reggae band Bushmen.

WHERE: 01-01 Bikini Bar, 50 Siloso Beach Walk MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail reservations@bikinibar.sg. Go to www.bikinibar.sg

Concert In The Park Series

Home-grown ethnic music group yIN Harmony and ensemble group Nadi Singapura perform in this open-air concert.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun, 4.30pm to 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Defeated Sanity: Disposal Of The World Asian Tour

The German technical death metal band from Dachsbach, Bavaria, have released five studio albums as well as numerous promos, demos and splits. They will be supported by local acts such as Asilent and Bloodtox.

WHERE: Decline, 02-04 Yu Li Industrial Building, 37 Lorong 23 Geylang MRT: Aljunied WHEN: March 15, 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm) ADMISSION: $25 (standard), $30 (at the door) INFO: Tickets from ticketbox.sg/defeatedsanity. Go to tinyurl.com/j7hn8qj

SPORTS

Income Eco Run

Competitive run aims to raise awareness of environmental conservation.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: April 30, 5am to 11am ADMISSION: 21.1km individual: $58 (NTUC Income policy-holders & NTUC members), $73 (public); 10km individual: $48 (NTUC Income policy-holders & NTUC members), $63 (public); 10km team: $200 (minimum of one woman in each team of four); 800m kids' dash: $20 (NTUC Income policy-holders & NTUC members), $25 (public) INFO: Register at incomeecorun.sg by March 31

Runninghour

This non-competitive blindfolded run aims to integrate people with special needs into the community via sports. Participants will run alongside visually, intellectually and physically disabled runners.

WHERE: Reservoir Lawn, Bedok Reservoir WHEN: May 13, 5pm MRT: Bedok ADMISSION: Past participants: $40 (10km), $35 (5km), $25 (3.5km); standard: $45 (10km), $40 (5km), $30 (3.5km) INFO: Register at www.runninghour.com by April 23

FitnessFest

This fitness festival features a curated selection of activities led by celebrity fitness instructors and top fitness professionals. Try out yoga, pilates, spin, CrossFit, boxing, barre and parkour.

WHERE: Bayfront Event Space, Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: May 20 & 21, 9am to 9pm ADMISSION: Till April 2: $59 (one-day pass), $89 (two-day pass); April 3 till May 18: $69 (one-day pass), $99 (two-day pass); at the door: $79 (one-day pass); free for children aged 12 & below; discounts available for groups of four & more INFO: Tickets from fitnessfest.sg

TALKS

Writing The City Writers' Group

Award-winning playwright Jean Tay talks about writing techniques for dramatic storytelling and her life as a writer.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Level 3 Toa Payoh Public Library, 6 Toa Payoh Central MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm to 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: E-mail jongresham11@gmail.com to register. Go to www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Following In The Buddha's Footsteps

Ms Pia Rampal, a docent with Friends of the Museums (Singapore), talks about the places where the Buddha was born, gained enlightenment, first taught and attained nirvana.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am to noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

Social Mobility And Political Attitudes In Contemporary China: Results From A Mixed-methods Study In Three Cities

This seminar asks how the Chinese perceive their trajectory of social mobility, a subjective view which is held to be more important in explaining political thinking than objectively defining social status. The speaker is Professor Bjorn Alpermann, chair professor of contemporary Chinese studies at Germany's University of Wurzburg.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tue, 3.30pm to 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/6779-1037 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

The Truth About Nutrition And Cancer

Dietitians from the Singapore General Hospital talk about cancer and nutrition, including whether superfoods or organic food can prevent cancer.

WHERE: Level 1, Block 6, Learning Space Concourse, Singapore General Hospital, Outram Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Wed, 11am to 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Call 6326-5293 for inquiries

Harnessing Happiness By Sunny Grosso - SIM Professional Development

In this interactive talk, culture and happiness expert Sunny Grosso discusses how organisations can harness company culture to attract and engage talented millennials.

WHERE: Performing Arts Theatre, Singapore Institute of Management Headquarters, 461 Clementi Road MRT: Clementi/Dover WHEN: March 10, 2pm to 4pm ADMISSION: $180 INFO: To register, call 6248-9435 or e-mail transformation@sim.edu.sg by today

Seminar On Chicago The Musical: What's So Great About Chicago?

Mr Gavin Low, founding member of the Musical Theatre Society and a lecturer at Republic Polytechnic, discusses the enduring popularity and relevance of the iconic musical.

WHERE: Rehearsal Studio @ Centre 42, 42 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: March 11, 5pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: E-mail mtl.manager@gmail.com to register

In Conversation: Arati Kumar-Rao

The independent environmental photographer and writer shares her experiences as a journalist and multimedia storyteller, taking a long-term approach to covering issues that are under-reported in mainstream media. Part of Stories That Matter 2017.

WHERE: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: March 16, 7.30pm to 9pm ADMISSION: Entry by donation at the door (registration required) TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: Register at aratikumarrao.peatix.com. Go to objectifs.com.sg

DAS Pre-school Seminar

The seminar hosted by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore has specialist psychologists, speech and language therapists and preschool educational therapists sharing strategies to support the learning needs of pre-school children who are at risk of developing learning difficulties.

WHERE: Lifelong Learning Institute, 11 Eunos Road 8 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: March 18, 9am to 2pm ADMISSION: $48 (excluding $1 booking fee) TEL: 6444-5700 INFO: For inquiries, e-mail info@das.org.sg. To register, go to www.ps2017.eventzilla.net

CLASSES

Keeping It Short - Script-writing Workshop

Pick up key principles of script-writing and learn to tell your story in under 15 minutes. This two-session workshop is conducted by best-selling Singapore author Adeline Foo and documentary writer Chai Hong.

WHERE: Bedok Public Library, 21 Bedok North Street 1 MRT: Bedok WHEN: March 18 & 25, 2pm to 5pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: E-mail reshma-jethanand@nlb.gov.sg by March 10 to register. For participation requirements, go to www.nlb.gov.sg/readsingapore

The Truth, The Whole Truth And Nothing But The Truth: Exploring The World Of Creative Non-fiction

Emerging and professional writers interested in literary non-fiction will develop their story or book ideas and explore the literary techniques for bringing them to life.

WHERE: Gold Room, ChartNexus, 34-08 International Plaza, 10 Anson Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: March 25 & 26, 9.30am to 5.30pm ADMISSION: $231.88 TEL: 6848-8297 INFO: Register at alap.bookcouncil.sg

The Power Of Voice By Paul Carr

This workshop helps participants to be clearly understood in everyday speech and formal speaking occasions.

WHERE: SingTheatre Studio, 21 Tan Quee Lan Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: March 15, 22 & 29, 7.30pm to 9.30pm ADMISSION: $349 INFO: Register at tinyurl.com/hpbeypq

FESTIVALS

SMU Samba Masala: Viva O Samba

Viva O Samba, a festival centred on Brazilian samba culture, will feature performances from local percussion acts such as Wicked Aura, Nadi Singapura, ZingO Festival Drum Group, and Brazilian dance groups such as Bantus Capoeira. There will be food vendors and fringe activities.

WHERE: Singapore Management University, 81 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm to 10.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sambamasala.com & www.facebook.com/SMUVivaOSamba