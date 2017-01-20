Weekend Guide: Music For A Cause 2017
This two-day music festival aims to raise awareness and funds for eight welfare organisations, including The Food Bank Singapore, Beyond Social Services and Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter. The line-up features 10 home-grown acts, including electronic-indie act Linying, pop-punk outfit The Summer State (above), soul-pop band Gareth Fernandez & The Momma Shop and a cappella act MICappella.
WHERE: Singapore Management University Basement Concourse, 81, Victoria Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, from 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: For details on the festival, go to www.mfacsg.com
Gigs
The Company Of Cats: Neko Highway
Mandarin band Neko Highway will perform funk and rock tunes.
WHERE: The Company of Cats, ?6B Mosque Street
MRT: Chinatown
WHEN: Today, 8 - 10pm
ADMISSION: $16 (includes two-hour cat room stay)
INFO: Tickets from nekohighwayatthecompanyofcats.peatix.com
James Taylor & His All-Star Band In Concert
The prolific American singer-songwriter performs with his band, which include Michael Landau (electric guitars), Jimmy Johnson (electric bass/MD) and Luis Conte (percussion).
WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
WHEN: Feb 21, 8pm
ADMISSION: $102 - $272
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
CHARITY
Fund-raising Dinner For Exclusively Mongrels At Urban Farm & Barn
Half of the proceeds from this fund-raiser will be donated to Exclusively Mongrels, an organisation that rescues impounded stray dogs.
WHERE: Urban Farm & Barn, Bukit Panjang Hill
MRT: Hillview
WHEN: Feb 12, 6 - 8pm
ADMISSION: $100
INFO: For tickets, call 6526-7726 or e-mail sales@pocketgreens.com.sg
Run For Hope
Join cancer patients and survivors on a 3.5km or 10km run to raise money for the National Cancer Centre Research Fund.
WHERE: Bayfront Event Space, Marina Bay (next to The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands)
MRT: Bayfront
WHEN: Feb 19, 7.15am (10km) & 7.30am (3.5km)
ADMISSION: $50 (PAssion Card member/past participant), $55 (public), $48 (two people), $32 (youth aged five - 18), $45 (group of 20 & older)
INFO: Register at www.runforhope.sg by Feb 2
SPORTS
Unchained In Changi
This independent professional wrestling event features Singapore talents such as The Statement, The Eurasian Dragon and Mighty Arrow.
WHERE: UE Convention Centre, 4 Changi Business Park Avenue 1
MRT: Expo
WHEN: Jan 27, 8pm
ADMISSION: $33 - $64
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
Asia Pole Championship 2017
This international pole-fitness annual competition is aimed at promoting and celebrating pole dance as an athletic pursuit. Workshops will also be held at various levels.
WHERE: University Cultural Centre Theatre, National University of Singapore Centre for the Arts, ?50 Kent Ridge Crescent
MRT: Clementi
WHEN: Competition: Feb 26, 2pm; ?workshops: Feb 24 - 25 , various times
ADMISSION: $58.90, $80.30; separate rates for workshops
INFO: Tickets from www.asiapolechampionship.com
Runninghour 2017
This non-competitive blindfold run aims to integrate people with special needs into mainstream community through sports. Participants will run alongside visually, intellectually and physically disabled runners.
WHERE: Reservoir Lawn, Bedok Reservoir
WHEN: May 13, 5pm
MRT: Bedok
ADMISSION: Early bird ?till Feb 28, past participants: ?$40 (10km), $35 (5km), $25 (3.5km); March 1 - April 23: $45 (10km), ?$40 (5km), $30 (3.5km)
INFO: Register at www.runninghour.com by April 23
TALKS
HistoriaSG: On The Contemporary And Contemporary Art In Singapore...
This lecture by Professor C.J. Wee Wan-ling about the development of contemporary art here is presented in conjunction with Singapore Art Week and the National Museum's exhibition, What Is Not Visible Is Not Invisible.
WHERE: The Salon, Level 1, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut
WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30 - 7pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
TEL: 6332-3659
INFO: Register at www.eventbrite.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg
Behind The Scenes: Insights Into Conservation Challenges
Join a panel of speakers and experts in the field as they showcase selected conserved works from the National Gallery Singapore's collection and share insights on the challenges of conserving works across different mediums. Part of Art Week Singapore 2017.
WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
WHEN: Sun, 3 - 4.30pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
TEL: 6271-7000
INFO: To register, e-mail adultlearning@nationalgallery.sg. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg
Cities And Kings: A Journey Through The Art And Archaeology Of Myanmar
Dr Stephen Murphy, curator of the Cities And Kings exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum, talks about Myanmar's rich artistic heritage, from the ancient Pyu and Mon cultures to the temple-studded plains of Bagan.
WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place
MRT: Raffles Place
WHEN: Mon, 11am - noon
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg
Medical Issues And Challenges Faced By Stroke Survivors
Learn about post-stroke complications and ways to prevent it from happening. The speaker is Dr Tan Yeow Leng from the Rehabilitation Medicine department of Singapore General Hospital.
WHERE: AICare Link @ Maxwell, 04-01 MND Annexe B, 7 Maxwell Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
WHEN: Tue, 12.30 - 1.30pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: To register, call 1800-650-6060. Go to www.silverpages.sg
A Librarian's World
In conjunction with the National Library's exhibition, Script & Stage: Theatre In Singapore From The 50s To 80s, librarians give a sneak peek into the variety of resources on the English, Chinese and Tamil theatre scene here.
WHERE: Imagination Room, Level 5 Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis/City Hall
WHEN: Thu, 7 - 8pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary
A Lighter Side Of History: A Lion Dance Costume Maker
In conjunction with Chinese New Year, lion-dance costume craftsman Henry Ng will share the story of his journey in the industry and demonstrate key parts of the costume-crafting process. Conducted in Mandarin.
WHERE: The Salon, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut
WHEN: Jan 30, 11am - noon
ADMISSION: Free with registration
TEL: 6332-3659
INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg
Beyond The Silence: The Legacy Of John Cage, Workshop By Margaret Leng Tan
Classically trained musician ?Margaret Leng Tan presents a portrait of 20th-century Renaissance man John Cage, having worked with him for almost a decade.
WHERE: The Salon, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut
WHEN: Feb 4, 2 - 4pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
TEL: 6332-3659
INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg
CLASSES
Etching & Chine-Colle
Learn about this special printmaking process, where pre-cut paper of a different colour, shape or texture is adhered to the overall etched design.
WHERE: STPI, 41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Clarke Quay
WHEN: Wed, 7 - 9.30pm
ADMISSION: $50
TEL: 6336-3663
INFO: E-mail tamae@stpi.com.sg to register. Go to www.stpi.com.sg
Collograph Printing Workshop: You Are You, Truer Than True
Echoing the themes explored in the National Gallery exhibition, Artist ?And Empire, participants will learn about the printmaking process and create works that reflect how their sense of identity is shaped by culture.
WHERE: Keppel Centre for Art Education Workshops 1 & 2, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
WHEN: Feb 5 & March 5, 2 - 5pm
ADMISSION: $50
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg
AFCC 2017 Writers & Illustrators Retreat
This four-day, three-night residency from May 13 -16 at Angsana Bintan Resorts, aims to encourage more writers, illustrators and content creators to create Asian content for children. Open to local and foreign children's content creators, the $600 course fee includes a five-day pass to the Asian Festival of Children's Content 2017. Submit byMarch 5.
INFO: afcc.com.sg/2017/page/writers-illustrators-retreat