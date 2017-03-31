Music

Weekend Guide: Singapore International Jazz Festival & The Late Show 2017

Singer Esperanza Spalding. PHOTO: CARLOS PERICAS
BOON CHAN, THE STRAITS TIMES
Mar 31, 2017 06:00 am

Let's see some jazz hands for this edition's line-up of class acts, including neo-soul British singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, American jazz bassist and singer Esperanza Spalding and American guitarist Ray Parker Jr.

WHERE: Main stage at Event Plaza; The Late Show at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall F; Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Today, from 5pm; tomorrow and Sunday, from 4pm

ADMISSION: From $108 for one-day general admission advance booking from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg).

