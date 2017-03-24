Music

Weekend Guide: Songs for Children presents Honeyblood

Songs for Children presents Honeyblood
PHOTO: SONGS FOR CHILDREN
EDDINO ABDUL HADI, THE STRAITS TIMES
Mar 24, 2017 06:00 am

Scottish duo Honeyblood's eponymous 2014 debut has been hailed as "visceral pop music giving its prettiest snarl" by British music mag NME, while The Guardian praised their most recent album, last year's Babes Never Die (2016), as being "ahead of the pack" when it comes to 1990s alternative rock revivalism.

The duo comprise Stina Marie Claire Tweeddale (left) and Cat Myer (right).

The gig will be their first show in Singapore.

WHERE: Hood Bar and Cafe, Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street #05-07

MRT: Bugis

WHEN: Monday, 8.30pm

Music

Rock 'n' roll legend Berry dies

ADMISSION: $33 for students, $39 for standard tickets, from http://peatix.com/event

