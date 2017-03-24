Weekend Guide: Songs for Children presents Honeyblood

Scottish duo Honeyblood's eponymous 2014 debut has been hailed as "visceral pop music giving its prettiest snarl" by British music mag NME, while The Guardian praised their most recent album, last year's Babes Never Die (2016), as being "ahead of the pack" when it comes to 1990s alternative rock revivalism.

The duo comprise Stina Marie Claire Tweeddale (left) and Cat Myer (right).

The gig will be their first show in Singapore.

WHERE: Hood Bar and Cafe, Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street #05-07

MRT: Bugis

WHEN: Monday, 8.30pm

ADMISSION: $33 for students, $39 for standard tickets, from http://peatix.com/event