Weekend Guide: Taylor-made for you

Tsu X Yu Tong

Singapore-raised Japanese musician Tsu, who practises unconventional guitar-playing techniques, collaborates with Lai Yu Tong, a multidisciplinary Singapore artist interested in ideas of banality and exhaustion.

WHERE: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.15 & 8.15pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Ngak & Zsa Zsa Scorpion

Local musicians Ngak and Scorpion will reinterpret songs that have inspired them - from the likes of Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and John Mayer.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30pm, 8.45pm & 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Machine Messiah

Psych-rock trio Wolf and the Moon will make their debut at the Esplanade with loop guitar wizard/soundscape maestro Randolf Arriola. This motley crew of musicians - heavily influenced by Miles Davis, King Crimson and Joni Mitchell - will perform originals as well as reinterpret songs that inspired them.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30, 8.45 & 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Of Fantasy & Legends By Keat Hong Chinese Orchestra (Singapore)

The Keat Hong Chinese Orchestra performs tunes from animated film Pocahontas, Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle and the Chinese orchestral work, The Goddess In The Moon, Chang'e.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Sun, 3pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Tong Yao - Best Of Teresa Teng Hits Concert

China singer Tong Yao (below), who sounds like the late Taiwanese songbird Teresa Teng, will belt out Teng's evergreen hits in Mandarin, English, Cantonese and Hokkien.

WHERE: Resorts World Sentosa Theatre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Feb 25, 8pm ADMISSION: $52 to $132 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Sheer-Nas & Friends

Sheer-Nas & Friends, a band of Singapore musicians with humble beginnings, will perform an eclectic mix of English, Hindi and Tamil cover songs.

WHERE: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Wed & Thu, 7.15pm & 8.15pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Music Performance By The Summer State

Home-grown pop-rock band The Summer State will entertain with infectious tunes at Jurong Regional Library.

WHERE: Verging All Teens (Vat) Room, Level 4 Jurong Regional Library, 21 Jurong East Central 1 MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

SPORTS

Income Eco Run

This competitive run aims to raise awareness of environmental conservation.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: April 30, 5am to 11am ADMISSION: 21.1km individual: $58 (NTUC Income policy-holders & NTUC members), $73 (public); 10km individual: $48 (NTUC Income policy-holders & NTUC members), $63 (public); 10km team: $200 (minimum of one woman in each team of four); 800m kids' dash: $20 (NTUC Income policy-holders & NTUC members), $25 (public) INFO: Register at incomeecorun.sg by March 31

TALKS

Sing Lit 101: Season 4 Panel Discussion: Poetry And Existence IV

Join Gwee Li Sui - poet, graphic artist and literary critic - as he concludes his four-year seminal series of lectures at The Arts House with a panel of poets.

WHERE: Living Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 3.30pm to 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at bit.ly/SingLit4panel. Go to www.theartshouse.sg

The Mahabharata - Not Just Any Story

Ms Abha Kaul, a docent with Friends of the Museums (Singapore), will talk about the Mahabharata - one of India's most revered works of sacred literature, which has been retold countless times over 2,000 years.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am to noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

The Arts House Presents - The Burden Of Being Burmese By Ko Ko Thett

Poet Ko Ko Thett will read from his acclaimed collection and share his insights into current affairs in Myanmar and how his poetry explores the personal and the political life.

WHERE: Living Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall WHEN: Thu, 7.30pm to 8.30pm ADMISSION: $5 INFO: Tickets from tahpresentskokothett.peatix.com

Caring For A Person With Dementia

Ms Koh Mei Jiao, a geriatric nurse from the National University Hospital, will discuss the signs and symptoms of dementia and caring for patients.

WHERE: AICare Link @ Maxwell, Level 2 Ministry of National Development Annexe A, 9 Maxwell Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Thu, 12.30pm to 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: To register, call 1800-650-6060 or e-mail aicarelink.maxwell@aic.sg

Civilisations In Ruin: Raffles And The Course Of Empire

Dr Sarah Tiffin is an Australia-based scholar who studies depictions and descriptions of South-east Asia in British art and creative literature of the 17th to 19th centuries. In this art talk, she examines the picturesque appeal of ruins as featured in Raffles' The History Of Java and the role that these images played in Britain's imperial ambitions in South-east Asia.

WHERE: Glass Room, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall WHEN: Feb 25, 3pm to 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

CLASSES

The Key To A Successful Audition By Christina Bianco

Actress, singer and two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Christina Bianco is a YouTube star, with more than 23 million views of her videos. In the workshop, she will give tips on preparing audition material.

WHERE: Sing'theatre Studio, 02-10, 21 Tan Quee Lan Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Wed, 7pm to 10pm ADMISSION: $95 INFO: Register at www.singtheatre.com/classes-singtheatre

The Philippine Madrigal Singers Choral Workshop

This workshop by choirmaster Mark Anthony Carpio will explore vocal techniques that cover breathing, blend, intonation, control and diction.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Feb 26, 11am ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg

Jewellery Casting Workshop By The Imperial Smithster

Learn the basic techniques of silicone rubber mould-making, from choosing the right type of silicone to venting. Participants can familiarise themselves with the types of metals used in jewellery-making, as well as melt and pour pewter.

WHERE: Gallery & Co's outdoor bar, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Feb 26, 4pm to 6pm ADMISSION: $100 a participant, maximum of eight people a session INFO: Participants are entitled to one non-alcoholic drink each. Register at galleryandco.peatix.com. Go to www.facebook.com/GalleryandCo

Fun With Asian Folktales

In this workshop, learn to use games, songs and activities to tell tales steeped in Asian culture and history. Suitable for those who work with children aged five to eight.

WHERE: Savvy Training Rooms, 28-15 International Plaza, 10 Anson Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: March 4, 9.30am to 12.30pm ADMISSION: $52.50 TEL: 6848-8297 INFO: Register at www.alap.bookcouncil.sg

The Art Of Planting: Container Gardens And Terrariums (A Gardening Workshop)

Learn how plants can survive in a terrarium and design your own plant art piece.

WHERE: Classrooms 1 & 2, Level 3 Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: March 4, 10am to 5pm ADMISSION: $80 a participant (includes all materials) TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

