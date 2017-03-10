Weekend Guide: The Temper Trap to perform here

Award-winning Australian indie rock band The Temper Trap, best known for rousing hit tune Sweet Disposition, returns for a full concert here.

The show is part of a tour to promote their third album from last year, Thick As Thieves, a release which went to No. 1 in the Australian Aria charts.

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa

MRT: Harbourfront

WHEN: Today(10 Mar), 8pm

ADMISSION: $118 from Sistic. Go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555