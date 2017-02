Sichuan singer Tong Yao, who sounds like the late Teresa Teng, will be belting out Teng's hits in Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien and English.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm

ADMISSION: $48 to $128 from Sistic