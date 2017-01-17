Win meet-and-greet Metallica passes Grammy-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Metallica is heading to our shores this Sunday for the Singapore leg of their Metallica WorldWired Tour 2017.

We have an exclusive opportunity for Metallia fans to meet the legends up close, thanks to AEG Live.

Simply send us a photo of your Metallica WorldWired Tour 2017 Singapore concert ticket, and you are in the running to win a pair of meet-and-greet passes to see James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo in the person this Sunday (Jan 22).

Contest closes Thursday (Jan 19), 11.59pm.