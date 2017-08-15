Win tickets to B.A.P 2017 World Tour worth $288

K-pop boy band B.A.P will be in town on Friday and we are giving you the chance to party at their 2017 World Tour ''Party Baby'' Singapore Boom concert, held at Grand Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands at 7.30pm.

Formed in 2012, the group's six members are Yongguk, Youngjae, Daehyun, Himchan, Jongup and Zelo.

B.A.P made their musical debut with the single Warrior in 2012, followed shortly by the release of their debut EP Warrior.

The show will feature not only B.A.P's hit songs, but a very special opening act by renowned DJs that will enhance the party atmosphere.

We are giving away five pairs of Cat 1 tickets, worth $288 each, to the concert.

To win, answer the question below. Contest closes Aug 16, 12pm.