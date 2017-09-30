Win tickets to Mr. Big's concert in Singapore worth $138

Mr. Big is heading back to Singapore after three years for a one-night-only performance on Oct 15, 7.30pm at Kallang Theatre.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, the American rock band has produced a string of chart-toppers like To Be With You, Just Take My Heart, Wild World, Nothing But Love and Green-Tinted Sixties Mind.

Apart from these crowd favourites, Mr. Big will also be playing tracks from their newly-released ninth studio album, Defying Gravity.

Expect an electrifying show from vocalist Eric Martin, bassist Billy Sheehan, guitarist Paul Gilbert and drummer Pat Torpey. Despite having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Torpey will continue to tour with the band and play a couple of songs at each show. Torpey is supported by drummer Matt Starr.

The Asian leg of the tour includes Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Philippines and Malaysia, and ends with Singapore as its final stop.

