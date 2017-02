American pop punk band Yellowcard released their final, eponymous album last year and are following it up with their last tour.

In the statement announcing their break-up, they said: "In the end, we realised that this was the right time to step away and preserve the legacy and integrity of the band."

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Sunday, 8pm

ADMISSION: $98 (standard) from Sistic