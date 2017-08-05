Yo ho ho, it's a pirate's life for him

British actor Orlando Bloom, who played a pirate in four installations of the box-office hit Pirates Of The Caribbean, likes being a pirate.

When asked what attracted him to the role, he quipped, "the rum," then adding in a more serious tone that he did it really for the look on his six-year-old son's face.

"What I really love, and the reason why I was more than happy to come back (to the role) is to see the look on my son's face when he watches me play Will Turner, it's priceless. And I think what those movies have done to entertain families and kids, it's just great."

"He bugs me to watch them (with him)," added the 40-year-old, referring to the movies.

Bloom was in town to attend German luxury brand Braun Buffel's 130th-anniversary celebration at the National Gallery Singapore on Thursday.