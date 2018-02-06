Bassett, Nyong'o and Monae royally slay at Black Panther premiere

ANGELA BASSETT (A)

Premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Naeem Khan

Clutch: Thale Blanc

Shoes: Le Silla

I'm dead at the fierceness of the Queen of Wakanda, who rules in this show-stopping yellow fringed jumpsuit featuring a tribal-inspired neckline that injects an African flavour. Also wowed by her bold, sexy attitude. Did I mention she's 60 this year? We bow down.

LUPITA NYONG'O (A-)

Premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles

Gown: Atelier Versace

This is pure warrior princess indulgence and it's making me sigh and giving me goosebumps. The deep, rich regal purple coupled with an ornate jewel-encrusted harness is equal parts beauty and power. Like Bassett, she came to royally slay.

ZOE SALDANA (A-)

Premiere of Campari Red Diaries - The Legend of Red Hand in Milan, Italy

Gown: Alberta Ferretti

In any other week, Saldana would have easily been best-dressed in this sensual scarlet silk number that screams classic glamour. Unfortunately for her, the Black Panther premiere happened, so she'll have to settle for the runner-up spot.

JANELLE MONAE (B+)

Premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles

Gown: Christian Siriano

Clutch: Heliopolis Accessories

The crown-hat and choker are competing for attention and she appears to be wearing sad-looking deflated floaties as sleeves, yet crazy-cool Monae still looks like the Queen of Aces in the most fabulous card deck ever.

SONAM KAPOOR (D)

HT India's Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai

Dress: Hyun Mi Nielsen

Shoes: Aquazzura

Someone call pest control, because a giant parasite has attached itself to its host's right arm. It has already chewed off half her skirt and is proceeding to suck the fashion out of her. We are as distressed as that hem.