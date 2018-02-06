Bassett, Nyong'o and Monae royally slay at Black Panther premiere
Hear the badass women at the Black Panther red carpet premiere roar
ANGELA BASSETT (A)
Premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles
Pantsuit: Naeem Khan
Clutch: Thale Blanc
Shoes: Le Silla
I'm dead at the fierceness of the Queen of Wakanda, who rules in this show-stopping yellow fringed jumpsuit featuring a tribal-inspired neckline that injects an African flavour. Also wowed by her bold, sexy attitude. Did I mention she's 60 this year? We bow down.
LUPITA NYONG'O (A-)
Premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles
Gown: Atelier Versace
This is pure warrior princess indulgence and it's making me sigh and giving me goosebumps. The deep, rich regal purple coupled with an ornate jewel-encrusted harness is equal parts beauty and power. Like Bassett, she came to royally slay.
ZOE SALDANA (A-)
Premiere of Campari Red Diaries - The Legend of Red Hand in Milan, Italy
Gown: Alberta Ferretti
In any other week, Saldana would have easily been best-dressed in this sensual scarlet silk number that screams classic glamour. Unfortunately for her, the Black Panther premiere happened, so she'll have to settle for the runner-up spot.
JANELLE MONAE (B+)
Premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles
Gown: Christian Siriano
Clutch: Heliopolis Accessories
The crown-hat and choker are competing for attention and she appears to be wearing sad-looking deflated floaties as sleeves, yet crazy-cool Monae still looks like the Queen of Aces in the most fabulous card deck ever.
SONAM KAPOOR (D)
HT India's Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai
Dress: Hyun Mi Nielsen
Shoes: Aquazzura
Someone call pest control, because a giant parasite has attached itself to its host's right arm. It has already chewed off half her skirt and is proceeding to suck the fashion out of her. We are as distressed as that hem.
