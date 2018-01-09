School of Frock

Black is far from basic at Golden Globes red carpet
PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Black was surprisingly far from basic at this year's Golden Globes red carpet

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Jan 09, 2018 06:00 am

JESSICA BIEL (A)

Gown: Christian Dior

Who says you cannot look your best while following the "blackout" dress code? The perfectly-positioned velvet swoosh on the tulle ballgown and regal styling push Biel to the head of the pack at the Goth Globes. It is old-school Hollywood glamour done right.

DIANE KRUGER (A-)

Gown: Prada

More black magic coming through, making this is a very close second. The stunning dotted tulle halter gown with embellished edges and caped train helps Kruger stand out from the crowd.

DAKOTA JOHNSON (B+)

Gown: Gucci

Fifty Shades Of Grey? We think inky black with a dash of sparkle suits her even better. The velvet column dress accented with jewelled buckle is simple, yet it makes enough of a statement.

ALLISON WILLIAMS (B)

Gown: Armani Prive

Under normal circumstances, this would have been less noteworthy. But against the stark sea of black, the glittering orange and silver bodice is a welcome pop of colour and sight for sore eyes.

CAITRIONA BALFE (C-)

Gown: Chanel

The Outlander babe is probably the biggest casualty of going to the dark side. Silk taffeta is not the most forgiving fabric, but those fuzzy floaties on her arms are the real deal-breaker.

