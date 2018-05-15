Blake Lively's Met Gala masterpiece trumps Cannes red carpet gownery

BLAKE LIVELY (A+)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York

Gown: Atelier Versace

This took more than 600 hours to make. Every detail of this opulent, ornate gold-and-crimson brocade, bejewelled and beaded masterpiece makes Lively a swoon-worthy canvas for this year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Can I get a hallelujah for the Met Gala prom queen of 2018?

ZENDAYA (A)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York

Gown: Atelier Versace

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Out of all the Joan of Arc wannabes at the event, Templar knight Zendaya's brilliantly executed interpretation of medieval armour and chain mail crossed with haute couture is the one that slays hardest.

She commands so much respect, I would totally follow her into battle.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE (A-)

Screening of Ash Is Purest White at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Gown: Ashi Studio

Shoes: Aquazzura

This year's Cannes red carpet has been such a snooze, Padukone delivers the drama I have been so desperately craving for. At an event where it should be mandatory to go big or go home, Padukone's sculptural, shocking pink ruffle monster of a dress is a huge winner.

LI YUCHUN (B+)

Screening of Yomeddine at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Dress and shoes: Jean Paul Gaultier

The Chinese singer always brings her unique cool-girl touch to Cannes, and doesn't disappoint with this edgy, retro-futuristic ensemble amid a sea of muted gowns. Adore the tuxedo jacket top unexpectedly paired with trippy white spiral and black tulle skirt.

SELENA GOMEZ (F)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York

Gown and bag: Coach

Such a mortifying fake tan fail can only be the devil's work, and the washed-out nightgown that gives Gomez saggy boobs and a baby bump, a cruel sin against humanity. All this has sent her straight to worst-dressed lists everywhere - also known as fashion hell. Let's pray for her salvation, and deliverance from sartorial evil.