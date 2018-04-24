School of Frock

The butterfly effect: Theron spreads wings for new style direction

Charlize Theron doesn't have to sex it up to slay the red carpet

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Apr 24, 2018 06:00 am

CHARLIZE THERON (A-)

Premiere of Tully in Los Angeles

Gown: Christian Dior

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Theron usually pours her leggy self into sexy micro-minis, fitted pantsuits or classic gowns. I would never have pegged her to even lay eyes on maxi dresses with butterfly motifs. But she looks great as usual, and I like that she can still be unpredictable on the red carpet.

JENNIFER NETTLES (B+)

Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: J. Mendel

Country music folk like Nettles hardly land on my list, but there is something quite high fashion about this luxurious textured velvet gown in an unconventional colour amped up by sleek, modern styling.

NOOMI RAPACE (B-)

Screening of Stockholm at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City

Jacket, top, pants and shoes: Not known

I do not expect anything less than bonkers style when it comes to Rapace - and she does not disappoint. Red leather pants and matching trench coat with robin egg blue chiffon pirate blouse? Almost sold.

LINDSEY VONN (C)

Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: Christian Siriano

Even Olympic skiers can be Belle wannabes and indulge in Disney princess fantasies once in a while. The blinding yellow ballgown with giant tulle skirt is giving me major Beauty And The Beast vibes, but the execution is too one-note.

PAULA PATTON (D)

Premiere of Traffik in Los Angeles

Jacket, top and skirt: Gucci

Shoes: The Row

It is a new her but not necessarily improved. I blame Robin Thicke for this. Post-divorce Patton's makeover consists of bleached blonde lopped-off coif to schizophrenic, ambitious pieces. It is the walking definition of "too much look".

