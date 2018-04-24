The butterfly effect: Theron spreads wings for new style direction
Charlize Theron doesn't have to sex it up to slay the red carpet
CHARLIZE THERON (A-)
Premiere of Tully in Los Angeles
Gown: Christian Dior
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
Theron usually pours her leggy self into sexy micro-minis, fitted pantsuits or classic gowns. I would never have pegged her to even lay eyes on maxi dresses with butterfly motifs. But she looks great as usual, and I like that she can still be unpredictable on the red carpet.
JENNIFER NETTLES (B+)
Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas
Gown: J. Mendel
Country music folk like Nettles hardly land on my list, but there is something quite high fashion about this luxurious textured velvet gown in an unconventional colour amped up by sleek, modern styling.
NOOMI RAPACE (B-)
Screening of Stockholm at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City
Jacket, top, pants and shoes: Not known
I do not expect anything less than bonkers style when it comes to Rapace - and she does not disappoint. Red leather pants and matching trench coat with robin egg blue chiffon pirate blouse? Almost sold.
LINDSEY VONN (C)
Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas
Gown: Christian Siriano
Even Olympic skiers can be Belle wannabes and indulge in Disney princess fantasies once in a while. The blinding yellow ballgown with giant tulle skirt is giving me major Beauty And The Beast vibes, but the execution is too one-note.
PAULA PATTON (D)
Premiere of Traffik in Los Angeles
Jacket, top and skirt: Gucci
Shoes: The Row
It is a new her but not necessarily improved. I blame Robin Thicke for this. Post-divorce Patton's makeover consists of bleached blonde lopped-off coif to schizophrenic, ambitious pieces. It is the walking definition of "too much look".
