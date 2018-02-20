Elle Fanning, costume drama queen
ELLE FANNING (A+)
Opening ceremony of the Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany
Gown: Valentino
This is what happens when hanbok meets Hollywood-worthy couture. From the dramatic cape to the retro styling, the result is a jaw-dropping, colour-blocking work of art, and it further cements Fanning's reputation as red carpet royalty. I live for fashion moments like these.
TESSA THOMPSON (B+)
Premiere of Annihilation in Los Angeles
Gown: Naeem Khan
Serving up modern Little Bo-Peep realness. I commend her risk-taking ways, especially as her instincts are getting better. This fussy, ruffly white tulle halter creation with cut-away sleeves could have gone horrifically wrong, but she turns it into the coolest thing.
NATALIE PORTMAN (B+)
Premiere of Annihilation in Los Angeles
Gown: Valentino
For someone who has been coasting on the bare minimum of effort for the past couple of years, I am just thankful Portman has rediscovered fashion - even if this ballerina-inspired gown seems to be a warmed-up leftover from her Black Swan promo tour.
TYRA BANKS (D+)
Screening of Black Panther in New York City
Dress: Not known
There is eccentricity, and there is crazy lady dressing. She has veered so far from what a legit supermodel should look like on a huge red carpet event, it doesn't even shock me any more that she would throw a doily over a bodysuit and call it a day.
NAOMI WATTS (D)
Zadig & Voltaire show during New York Fashion Week in New York City
Pantsuit: Zadig & Voltaire
Let's just say the PAP will endorse this head-to-toe white uniform that is perfect for a walkabout. The rest of us? Not so much. But seriously, it is those terrible orthopaedic shoes that helped the entire outfit commit suicide.
