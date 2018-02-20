Elle Fanning, costume drama queen

ELLE FANNING (A+)

Opening ceremony of the Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany

Gown: Valentino

This is what happens when hanbok meets Hollywood-worthy couture. From the dramatic cape to the retro styling, the result is a jaw-dropping, colour-blocking work of art, and it further cements Fanning's reputation as red carpet royalty. I live for fashion moments like these.

TESSA THOMPSON (B+)

Premiere of Annihilation in Los Angeles

Gown: Naeem Khan

Serving up modern Little Bo-Peep realness. I commend her risk-taking ways, especially as her instincts are getting better. This fussy, ruffly white tulle halter creation with cut-away sleeves could have gone horrifically wrong, but she turns it into the coolest thing.

NATALIE PORTMAN (B+)

Premiere of Annihilation in Los Angeles

Gown: Valentino

For someone who has been coasting on the bare minimum of effort for the past couple of years, I am just thankful Portman has rediscovered fashion - even if this ballerina-inspired gown seems to be a warmed-up leftover from her Black Swan promo tour.

TYRA BANKS (D+)

Screening of Black Panther in New York City

Dress: Not known

There is eccentricity, and there is crazy lady dressing. She has veered so far from what a legit supermodel should look like on a huge red carpet event, it doesn't even shock me any more that she would throw a doily over a bodysuit and call it a day.

NAOMI WATTS (D)

Zadig & Voltaire show during New York Fashion Week in New York City

Pantsuit: Zadig & Voltaire

Let's just say the PAP will endorse this head-to-toe white uniform that is perfect for a walkabout. The rest of us? Not so much. But seriously, it is those terrible orthopaedic shoes that helped the entire outfit commit suicide.