Emily Blunt on top of both US box office and style scoreboard

PHOTOS: AFP, MONTBLANC/GETTY

EMILY BLUNT (A-)

Premiere of A Quiet Place in New York City

Gown: Oscar de la Renta

Clutch: Tyler Ellis

Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

Not only is Blunt's new horror movie currently at the top of the North American box office with US$50 million (S$65.7 million), she scores in the fashion department too. The pretty combination of velvet maroon bodice and pale pink organza skirt checks all of my "fairy-tale princess dress" boxes.

PHOTOS: AFP, MONTBLANC/GETTY

R I TA ORA (B-)

Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Petit Prince event in New York City

Gown: Vera Wang

Wow, a gown that comes with its very own blackboard. I need to resist the urge to grab a chalk and leave her a message, one that will likely read: "Congrats, you finally picked a good one." This is high-fashion, architectural and as far from Ora's wheelhouse as possible.

PHOTOS: AFP, MONTBLANC/GETTY

LILY COLLINS (C+)

Santos de Cartier watch launch in San Francisco

Dress: Ralph & Russo

Shoes: Not known

Not even a natural beauty like Collins can redeem an obviously overcooked design. Why ruin a perfectly nice floral silk jacquard mini-dress with "extras", like the knotted hem, furry pink cuffs and matching headband? Less is more, in case people have already forgotten.

PHOTOS: AFP, MONTBLANC/GETTY

SIENNA MILLER (C)

Santos de Cartier watch launch in San Francisco

Gown: Proenza Schouler

Shoes: Alumnae

Come on, am I seriously the only one to notice that two freakishly long caterpillars are crawling out of her nipples? Say it with me: Bad, bad designer! (Finger-wagging optional).

PHOTOS: AFP, MONTBLANC/GETTY

CHLOE SEVIGNY (F)

Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Petit Prince event in New York City

Dress: Simone Rocha

Shoes: Balenciaga

Sevigny is notorious for her nutty personal style, but this is literally a lethargic effort. It looks like she's having a ball rolling herself in a giant wrinkly satin bedsheet - for her baptism. Somebody needs to douse her with water all right.