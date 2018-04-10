Emily Blunt on top of both US box office and style scoreboard

School of Frock

Emily Blunt is on top of both the US box office and the style scoreboard

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Apr 10, 2018 06:00 am
EMILY BLUNT (A-)

Premiere of A Quiet Place in New York City

Gown: Oscar de la Renta

Clutch: Tyler Ellis

Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

Not only is Blunt's new horror movie currently at the top of the North American box office with US$50 million (S$65.7 million), she scores in the fashion department too. The pretty combination of velvet maroon bodice and pale pink organza skirt checks all of my "fairy-tale princess dress" boxes.

RITA ORA (B-)

Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Petit Prince event in New York City

Gown: Vera Wang

Wow, a gown that comes with its very own blackboard. I need to resist the urge to grab a chalk and leave her a message, one that will likely read: "Congrats, you finally picked a good one." This is high-fashion, architectural and as far from Ora's wheelhouse as possible.

LILY COLLINS (C+)

Santos de Cartier watch launch in San Francisco

Dress: Ralph & Russo

Shoes: Not known

Not even a natural beauty like Collins can redeem an obviously overcooked design. Why ruin a perfectly nice floral silk jacquard mini-dress with "extras", like the knotted hem, furry pink cuffs and matching headband? Less is more, in case people have already forgotten.

SIENNA MILLER (C)

Santos de Cartier watch launch in San Francisco

Gown: Proenza Schouler

Shoes: Alumnae

Come on, am I seriously the only one to notice that two freakishly long caterpillars are crawling out of her nipples? Say it with me: Bad, bad designer! (Finger-wagging optional).

CHLOE SEVIGNY (F)

Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Petit Prince event in New York City

Dress: Simone Rocha

Shoes: Balenciaga

Sevigny is notorious for her nutty personal style, but this is literally a lethargic effort. It looks like she's having a ball rolling herself in a giant wrinkly satin bedsheet - for her baptism. Somebody needs to douse her with water all right.

Fashion

