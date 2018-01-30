Grammys red carpet plays it too safe

HAILEE STEINFELD (A-)

PHOTOS:AFP, REUTERS

Gown and shoes: Alexandre Vauthier

Did music's top stars simply stop bothering to push any envelope this year? It would explain how something as minimalist as a white column gown can rise to the top.

It is not a knock on Steinfeld though, who is a sultry young thing. And those delicious metallic purple boots really kick it into Grammy territory.

MILEY CYRUS (B+)

PHOTOS:AFP, REUTERS

Gown: Zac Posen

Here is a rare sighting - former wild child Cyrus successfully getting her glam on. The magenta tulle ballgown is glorious, and she has never looked more beautiful. What a comeback.

JANELLE MONAE (B)

PHOTOS:AFP, REUTERS

Pantsuit: Dolce & Gabbana

I love how she injects so much colour into her trademark black and white aesthetic, and still is able to wear the heck out of it. This feminine twist on the classic tuxedo really sings.

HEIDI KLUM (C+)

PHOTOS:AFP, REUTERS

Gown: Ashi Studio

Klum is clearly experiencing withdrawal symptoms from her days as a Victoria's Secret (VS) Angel, after hanging up her wings in 2010. But this is glorified lingerie that will be more at home on the VS fashion show runway or her private boudoir.

PINK (C-)

PHOTOS:AFP, REUTERS

Gown: Armani Prive

Pink's explosive plumage may be the worst of the lot, but sadly is not even in the same league as the hot messes we have come to expect from the Grammys red carpet. Why do women insist on dressing like feather dusters? Especially one so frothy and fluffy it adds unwanted volume to Pink's frame. Truly for the birds.