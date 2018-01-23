Halle Berry still sizzles at 51

HALLE BERRY (A-)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Pamella Roland

She usually dresses like she's in constant need of affirmation that she's still hot at 51. But this gorgeous crystal embellished gown with black tulle overlay, for once, is shockingly elegant, tasteful, yet sexy. Long may vintage Berry reign.

ALLISON WILLIAMS (B+)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Ralph & Russo

Luxe lampshade silhouette aside, she's giving me classic Hollywood glam and art deco realness in one sharp, sparkly, shapely package. I want to swirl all that fringe for hours.

KATE HUDSON (C)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Valentino

Little Bo Peep didn't just lose her sheep - she obviously lost her mind too. THIS is the reason why we hardly see Hudson opt for fussy frou-frou frocks, especially one in bubblegum pink with heart-shaped polka dots. It's very unexpected, and the results very unfortunate.

MAISIE WILLIAMS (D)

Premiere of Early Man in London

Top, pants, bag and shoes: Coach 1941

Arya Stark needs to put Satan's Exposed Zipper on her kill list too. Who can concentrate on anything else when it is possessing her crotch, screaming in my face and single-handedly destroying all that is good and holy?

KATY PERRY (F)

Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 collection event in Los Angeles

Gown and shoes: Stella McCartney

I imagine this is a cast-off from reality TV super-mummy Kate Gosselin when she was expecting sextuplets. We always knew Perry had a fun, cartoonish sense of style, but she has officially entered clown territory - of the terrifying Pennywise from It variety.