It's #OscarsSoSafe at this year's red carpet
The stars may not have gone for a blackout at this year's Academy Awards red carpet, but it's still #OscarsSoSafe
LUPITA NYONG'O (A)
Gown: Atelier Versace
Hollywood's golden girl is in the house. This Vibranium by Versace dress is totally fit for a warrior princess right out of the Black Panther universe. It's fierce, regal, unique and creates a total goddess moment. Wakanda forever!
ZENDAYA (A-)
Gown: Giambattista Valli
Chocolate brown is a colour rarely chosen for obvious reasons, but never doubt the power of Zendaya to inject life into anything she wears. She looks unbelievably statuesque and elegant, and the draping is exquisite.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE (B+)
Gown: Christian Dior
Amid the sea of glitzy liquid metallic gowns on parade, this is a close second to Nyong'o. JLaw is gorgeous in gunmetal "armour", and I'm enjoying her in Red Sparrow-inspired bombshell mode very much.
EMILY BLUNT (C+)
Gown: Schiaparelli
There is an ethereal, dreamy quality here that's rather mesmerising, but the high collar and puff shoulders make the whole thing too fussy and precious. It'll be perfect for her next pregnancy though.
ST. VINCENT (D+)
Dress: Saint Laurent
The singer has described her recent aesthetic as "a dominatrix in a mental institution", and I agree there is madness here. This is fine for a music awards show or the stage, but certainly not the Oscars. And definitely not when your LBD resembles an unfastened onesie.
