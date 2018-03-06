It's #OscarsSoSafe at this year's red carpet

LUPITA NYONG'O (A)

Gown: Atelier Versace

Hollywood's golden girl is in the house. This Vibranium by Versace dress is totally fit for a warrior princess right out of the Black Panther universe. It's fierce, regal, unique and creates a total goddess moment. Wakanda forever!

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

ZENDAYA (A-)

Gown: Giambattista Valli

Chocolate brown is a colour rarely chosen for obvious reasons, but never doubt the power of Zendaya to inject life into anything she wears. She looks unbelievably statuesque and elegant, and the draping is exquisite.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

JENNIFER LAWRENCE (B+)

Gown: Christian Dior

Amid the sea of glitzy liquid metallic gowns on parade, this is a close second to Nyong'o. JLaw is gorgeous in gunmetal "armour", and I'm enjoying her in Red Sparrow-inspired bombshell mode very much.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

EMILY BLUNT (C+)

Gown: Schiaparelli

There is an ethereal, dreamy quality here that's rather mesmerising, but the high collar and puff shoulders make the whole thing too fussy and precious. It'll be perfect for her next pregnancy though.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

ST. VINCENT (D+)

Dress: Saint Laurent

The singer has described her recent aesthetic as "a dominatrix in a mental institution", and I agree there is madness here. This is fine for a music awards show or the stage, but certainly not the Oscars. And definitely not when your LBD resembles an unfastened onesie.