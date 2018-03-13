Janelle Monae tops pre- and post-Oscars fashion buffet
The pre- and post-Oscar parties were a real ride, with fashion that left us sated and spoilt for choice
JANELLE MONAE (A)
Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles
Jacket, top and skirt: Christian Siriano
The reliably fabulous Monae always commits, serving up high-impact drama on such a different level from everyone else that she makes them all look basic. This fire engine-red ensemble is crisp, bold and frankly, unbeatable.
ELLEN POMPEO (A-)
Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles
Pantsuit: Azzaro
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Pompeo never really rocked the red carpet, and now - bam!
Perhaps she suddenly figured out this is how the highest-paid actress in a TV drama ought to dress. The brocade jumpsuit fits her so well, I don't even mind the superfluous cummerbund.
CONSTANCE WU (B+)
Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles
Dress: Markarian
Clutch: Edie Parker
Shoes: Sam Edelman
She is killing the rainbow sequins, blunt bangs and bathrobe silhouette. I can almost hear the 70s disco soundtrack playing in the background.
This makes me so pumped for Crazy Rich Asians. We are both shiny happy people.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI (D)
Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica
Dress: Brock Collection
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Talk about un-flat-tering.
She has one of the most enviable chests around, but these sad curtains give her zero support and render her boobs almost non-existent.
As if that is not bad enough, it adds a few belly rolls too.
OLIVIA WILDE (F)
Women In Film pre-Oscar event in Los Angeles
Pantsuit: Bella Freud
Clutch: Jimmy Choo
Sloppy and hysterically oversized, this hot mess gives new meaning to "ill-suited". Has she never heard of a tailor? Someone hook her up with Christian Siriano, who came up with the gold standard of lady suits this week - he would do right by her.
