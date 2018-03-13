Janelle Monae tops pre- and post-Oscars fashion buffet

JANELLE MONAE (A)

Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles

Jacket, top and skirt: Christian Siriano

The reliably fabulous Monae always commits, serving up high-impact drama on such a different level from everyone else that she makes them all look basic. This fire engine-red ensemble is crisp, bold and frankly, unbeatable.

ELLEN POMPEO (A-)

Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Azzaro

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Pompeo never really rocked the red carpet, and now - bam!

Perhaps she suddenly figured out this is how the highest-paid actress in a TV drama ought to dress. The brocade jumpsuit fits her so well, I don't even mind the superfluous cummerbund.

CONSTANCE WU (B+)

Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles

Dress: Markarian

Clutch: Edie Parker

Shoes: Sam Edelman

She is killing the rainbow sequins, blunt bangs and bathrobe silhouette. I can almost hear the 70s disco soundtrack playing in the background.

This makes me so pumped for Crazy Rich Asians. We are both shiny happy people.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI (D)

Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica

Dress: Brock Collection

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

Talk about un-flat-tering.

She has one of the most enviable chests around, but these sad curtains give her zero support and render her boobs almost non-existent.

As if that is not bad enough, it adds a few belly rolls too.

OLIVIA WILDE (F)

Women In Film pre-Oscar event in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Bella Freud

Clutch: Jimmy Choo

Sloppy and hysterically oversized, this hot mess gives new meaning to "ill-suited". Has she never heard of a tailor? Someone hook her up with Christian Siriano, who came up with the gold standard of lady suits this week - he would do right by her.