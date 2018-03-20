Jenna Dewan-Tatum easily triumphs in a week of fashion freakery

JENNA DEWAN-TATUM (B+)

iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles

Top, jacket and skirt: Zuhair Murad

Shoes: Stella Luna

To be honest, she wins by default, considering the onslaught of tackiness on display. The Indian Summer-esque geometric embellishments of the matching two-piece top helps it stand out from the crowd.

DAISY RIDLEY (C)

Premiere of Peter Rabbit in London

Dress: Teresa Helbig

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

If you've ever wondered what Rey from Star Wars would look like as an 80s-era newscaster or drag Margaret Thatcher, the short answer is: Not good. The entire look is stiff and ageing, including hair and make-up. A terrible thing to do to a 25-year-old natural beauty.

KERI RUSSELL (C-)

FX Annual All-Star Party in New York City

Jacket and shorts: Saint Laurent

Shoes: Not known

The metallic-trimmed blazer is pretty chic, but everything happening from the waist down absolutely boggles the mind, unless she got dressed in the dark. Still, it is really too early to bring out the lederhosen.

HALSEY (D)

iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Raisa & Vanessa

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Yabba dabba don't! This is what Pebbles from The Flintstones would look like if she grew up to become a stripper. As if Keri Russell's duct-taped crotch isn't awful enough, Halsey one-ups her with a buckle crotch.

NAFESSA WILLIAMS (F)

Premiere of Tomb Raider in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Vatanika

Speaking of crotch trauma, welcome to the sheer horror show of the week. The combination of wide-leg lace trousers, beige biker shorts and highly distracting central slit is the nightmare we all need to be woken up from.