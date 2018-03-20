Jenna Dewan-Tatum easily triumphs in a week of fashion freakery
Hollywood's stylists must have been on a break because the fashion freakery was off the charts
JENNA DEWAN-TATUM (B+)
iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles
Top, jacket and skirt: Zuhair Murad
Shoes: Stella Luna
To be honest, she wins by default, considering the onslaught of tackiness on display. The Indian Summer-esque geometric embellishments of the matching two-piece top helps it stand out from the crowd.
DAISY RIDLEY (C)
Premiere of Peter Rabbit in London
Dress: Teresa Helbig
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
If you've ever wondered what Rey from Star Wars would look like as an 80s-era newscaster or drag Margaret Thatcher, the short answer is: Not good. The entire look is stiff and ageing, including hair and make-up. A terrible thing to do to a 25-year-old natural beauty.
KERI RUSSELL (C-)
FX Annual All-Star Party in New York City
Jacket and shorts: Saint Laurent
Shoes: Not known
The metallic-trimmed blazer is pretty chic, but everything happening from the waist down absolutely boggles the mind, unless she got dressed in the dark. Still, it is really too early to bring out the lederhosen.
HALSEY (D)
iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles
Top and skirt: Raisa & Vanessa
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Yabba dabba don't! This is what Pebbles from The Flintstones would look like if she grew up to become a stripper. As if Keri Russell's duct-taped crotch isn't awful enough, Halsey one-ups her with a buckle crotch.
NAFESSA WILLIAMS (F)
Premiere of Tomb Raider in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Vatanika
Speaking of crotch trauma, welcome to the sheer horror show of the week. The combination of wide-leg lace trousers, beige biker shorts and highly distracting central slit is the nightmare we all need to be woken up from.
