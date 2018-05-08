Johnson goes for yellow now that she's done with Fifty Shades Of Grey

DAKOTA JOHNSON (B+)

CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas

Dress: Attico

Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

Banana yellow and velvet coming together in a vintage silhouette should not work in theory, but this sumptuous frock is a personal best from Johnson, who steps out of her monochrome comfort zone in spring's It hue. Colour me surprised - and impressed.

CHLOE SEVIGNY (B-)

Prada Resort 2019 fashion show in New York City

Jumpsuit: Prada

Shoes: Not known

One day Sevigny can be bottom of the barrel, and the next, she is back up. Choosing to wrap yourself in dizzying floral print from neck to ankle could get you mistaken for grandma's couch, but she exudes enough cool-girl X-factor to make the whole thing palatable.

KAREN GILLAN (C-)

Premiere of Avengers:

Infinity War in Los Angeles

Gown: Thom Browne

Only plastic surgeons should be allowed to draw such unflattering markings on a woman's body. It is such a turn-off when the designer feels the need to literally outline Gillan's boobs and hips with white piping. And you haven't even seen what the butt portion looks like.

SELENA GOMEZ (D)

Prada Resort 2019 fashion show in New York City

Dress: Prada

Bag: Coach

Shoes: Not known

The silky lace floral get-up is sloppy, the mules are dowdy and those laughable oversized "hipster" spectacles need to be returned to Justin Bieber. Who is this woman and what has she done with Selena Gomez?!

CHLOE GRACE MORETZ (F)

Tribeca Film Festival screening of The Miseducation Of Cameron Post in New York

Top, vest, pants and shoes: Louis Vuitton

Ahoy there, waitress working double shifts at a pirate-themed restaurant and Renaissance fair.

Or maybe Moretz is auditioning for a gender-flipped version of Interview With The Vampire as a female Lestat. Nothing else can excuse this costume, unless she lost a bet.