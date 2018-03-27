Keri Russell scores easy victory in week of slim red carpet pickings
The red carpet pickings this week were slimmer than a supermodel's waistline, but Keri Russell provided a glimmer of hope
KERI RUSSELL (B-)
The Americans Season 6 premiere in New York City
Dress: Johanna Ortiz
Shoes: Azzedine Alaia
Russell channels her inner flamenco dancer, and I can almost hear La Isla Bonita playing in the background.
She is working the black and white polka dot ruffle mermaid frock effortlessly, and the result is rather charming.
STORM REID (C+)
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles
Pantsuit: Moschino
Rainbow kueh lapis can be a fashion statement too.
The concept is fun and event-appropriate, but 14-year-olds and mature tailored suits should not really be paired together.
BLAKE LIVELY (C)
Screening of Final Portrait in New York City
Dress: Monse
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
It is like she decided to embark on a sewing project and re-purpose her picnic table cloth into an awkward dress.
The problems are that it is too small, and she wore it backwards.
DREW BARRYMORE (D-)
Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 event in New York City
Outfit: Not known
Clutch: Dear Drew
Barrymore has really let herself go, and she doesn't care.
So much so I suspect she might have slept in this sloppy, ill-fitting outfit the night before.
Dirty Dancing T-shirt? This just looks dirty.
BELLA THORNE (F)
Screening of Midnight Sun in New York City
Cardigan: Marc Jacobs
Bag and shoes: Not known
The head-to-toe styling is cartoonish yet dreadfully ageing at the same time.
But I guess we should just be grateful that the Disney Channel wild child and Miley Cyrus wannabe is actually wearing clothes.
