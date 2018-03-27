Keri Russell scores easy victory in week of slim red carpet pickings

KERI RUSSELL (B-)

The Americans Season 6 premiere in New York City

Dress: Johanna Ortiz

Shoes: Azzedine Alaia

Russell channels her inner flamenco dancer, and I can almost hear La Isla Bonita playing in the background.

She is working the black and white polka dot ruffle mermaid frock effortlessly, and the result is rather charming.

STORM REID (C+)

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Moschino

Rainbow kueh lapis can be a fashion statement too.

The concept is fun and event-appropriate, but 14-year-olds and mature tailored suits should not really be paired together.

BLAKE LIVELY (C)

Screening of Final Portrait in New York City

Dress: Monse

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

It is like she decided to embark on a sewing project and re-purpose her picnic table cloth into an awkward dress.

The problems are that it is too small, and she wore it backwards.

DREW BARRYMORE (D-)

Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 event in New York City

Outfit: Not known

Clutch: Dear Drew

Barrymore has really let herself go, and she doesn't care.

So much so I suspect she might have slept in this sloppy, ill-fitting outfit the night before.

Dirty Dancing T-shirt? This just looks dirty.

BELLA THORNE (F)

Screening of Midnight Sun in New York City

Cardigan: Marc Jacobs

Bag and shoes: Not known

The head-to-toe styling is cartoonish yet dreadfully ageing at the same time.

But I guess we should just be grateful that the Disney Channel wild child and Miley Cyrus wannabe is actually wearing clothes.