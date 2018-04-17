Kylie Minogue still a red carpet goddess as she approaches 50

KYLIE MINOGUE (A)

Echo Awards in Berlin

Gown: Maria Lucia Hohan

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

Minogue may be hitting 50 next month, and she should be so lucky - she is still a goddess. The cool combination of lame, pleats, stripes and bronze metallic hue injects edge to a typical Hohan silhouette. Can't get it out of my head.

MALIN AKERMAN (B)

Premiere of Rampage in London

Gown: Missoni

Clutch: Jimmy Choo

This is a glorified beach cover-up and the visible bra cups bother me, but I am finding it hard to resist her bohemian version of Joseph's amazing technicolour dreamcoat and overall relaxed glamour.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

NAOMIE HARRIS (B)

Premiere of Rampage in London

Top and pants: Gucci

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

She is cutting such a sharp figure here, from the sleek blunt bob to the bold pantsuit, I can even overlook the big ol' loud bow. Well, if she ever needs a dinner napkin for the post-event party, that will come in handy.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

ELIZABETH OLSEN (D)

Avengers: Infinity War fan event in London

Dress: Alexandre Vauthier

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

Hilariously proportioned sleeves that make its wearer look like she has wrinkly muscles? Sure, every woman really wants that. At least Olsen Hulk-smashed Harris in the 1980s power shoulders department. Consider this Scarlet Witch's official audition for She-Hulk.

SOPHIA BUSH (F)

Launch of Sally Kohn's book The Opposite Of Hate in New York City

Pantsuit: Maggie Marilyn

Shoes: Stella McCartney

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

When it comes to clown suits, this is more frightening than what Pennywise wore in It. That striped ruffle running down the side of the blazer is the devil's spawn. A fashion exorcism is in order.

jeanm@sph.com.sg