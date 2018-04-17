School of Frock

Kylie Minogue still a red carpet goddess as she approaches 50

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Apr 17, 2018 06:00 am

KYLIE MINOGUE (A)

Echo Awards in Berlin
Gown: Maria Lucia Hohan

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

Minogue may be hitting 50 next month, and she should be so lucky - she is still a goddess. The cool combination of lame, pleats, stripes and bronze metallic hue injects edge to a typical Hohan silhouette. Can't get it out of my head.

MALIN AKERMAN (B)

Premiere of Rampage in London
Gown: Missoni
Clutch: Jimmy Choo

This is a glorified beach cover-up and the visible bra cups bother me, but I am finding it hard to resist her bohemian version of Joseph's amazing technicolour dreamcoat and overall relaxed glamour.

NAOMIE HARRIS (B)

Premiere of Rampage in London
Top and pants: Gucci
Shoes: Jimmy Choo

She is cutting such a sharp figure here, from the sleek blunt bob to the bold pantsuit, I can even overlook the big ol' loud bow. Well, if she ever needs a dinner napkin for the post-event party, that will come in handy.

ELIZABETH OLSEN (D)

Avengers: Infinity War fan event in London
Dress: Alexandre Vauthier
Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Hilariously proportioned sleeves that make its wearer look like she has wrinkly muscles? Sure, every woman really wants that. At least Olsen Hulk-smashed Harris in the 1980s power shoulders department. Consider this Scarlet Witch's official audition for She-Hulk.

SOPHIA BUSH (F)

Launch of Sally Kohn's book The Opposite Of Hate in New York City
Pantsuit: Maggie Marilyn
Shoes: Stella McCartney

When it comes to clown suits, this is more frightening than what Pennywise wore in It. That striped ruffle running down the side of the blazer is the devil's spawn. A fashion exorcism is in order.

jeanm@sph.com.sg

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
