Millie Bobby Brown shoots for the stars on red carpet

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN (B+)

PaleyFest LA in Los Angeles

Dress: Oscar de la Renta

Shoes: Sophia Webster

The 14-year-old is the breakout star of Stranger Things, so I guess her stylist wants the world to take it literally as well. A fun, whimsical frock with the right amount of glam. Someone is shooting for the stars all right.

ALLISON WILLIAMS (B)

Premiere of A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 2 in New York City|

Pantsuit and top: Gabriela Hearst

Business and pleasure rolled into one dapper package. This chic plaid suit should be in every woman's closet and Williams fills it out fairly well.

SHANINA SHAIK (C+)

amfAR Hong Kong gala in Hong Kong

Gown: Galia Lahav

Clutch: Stuart Weitzman

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Love the silver gown paired with emerald bling, dislike the awkwardly slanted high-cut hem, absolutely detest the random hot pink envelope clutch that cheapens the entire look.

OLIVIA COOKE (D)

Premiere of Ready Player One in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes: Calvin Klein

Now we know trash bags come in red. And that if you don't know what to do with excess fabric, wrap it around the neck. I get that Art3mis, Cooke's avatar in the movie, wears something similar in the club scene, but this is an instant "game over" in real life.

NICOLE "SNOOKI" POLIZZI (D-)

Premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Los Angeles

Outfit: Not known

These Jersey Shore attention-seekers are actually making a comeback?! Snooki's pouf may have been retired, but some things never change - like her skanky style. Sorry girl, you are just not famous enough to roll up to a red carpet in slumber party attire and get away with it.