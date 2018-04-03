Millie Bobby Brown shoots for the stars on red carpet
Millie Bobby Brown is Stranger Things' breakout star - and she is taking it literally
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN (B+)
PaleyFest LA in Los Angeles
Dress: Oscar de la Renta
Shoes: Sophia Webster
The 14-year-old is the breakout star of Stranger Things, so I guess her stylist wants the world to take it literally as well. A fun, whimsical frock with the right amount of glam. Someone is shooting for the stars all right.
ALLISON WILLIAMS (B)
Premiere of A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 2 in New York City|
Pantsuit and top: Gabriela Hearst
Business and pleasure rolled into one dapper package. This chic plaid suit should be in every woman's closet and Williams fills it out fairly well.
SHANINA SHAIK (C+)
amfAR Hong Kong gala in Hong Kong
Gown: Galia Lahav
Clutch: Stuart Weitzman
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
Love the silver gown paired with emerald bling, dislike the awkwardly slanted high-cut hem, absolutely detest the random hot pink envelope clutch that cheapens the entire look.
OLIVIA COOKE (D)
Premiere of Ready Player One in Los Angeles
Dress and shoes: Calvin Klein
Now we know trash bags come in red. And that if you don't know what to do with excess fabric, wrap it around the neck. I get that Art3mis, Cooke's avatar in the movie, wears something similar in the club scene, but this is an instant "game over" in real life.
NICOLE "SNOOKI" POLIZZI (D-)
Premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Los Angeles
Outfit: Not known
These Jersey Shore attention-seekers are actually making a comeback?! Snooki's pouf may have been retired, but some things never change - like her skanky style. Sorry girl, you are just not famous enough to roll up to a red carpet in slumber party attire and get away with it.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now